Giannis Antetokounmpo's Injury Status for Warriors vs Bucks
After an incredibly disappointing loss against the shorthanded Denver Nuggets, the Golden State Warriors are taking on the Milwaukee Bucks this Tuesday night on the tail end of a back-to-back.
Tuesday night's battle against the Milwaukee Bucks will be the toughest test that the Golden State Warriors have faced since trading for Jimmy Butler.
There's a very slight chance that Golden STate may harbor an advantage against the Bucks due to their injury report for Tuesday. The Bucks submitted their report and have listed Giannis Antetokounmpo on the report. Giannis is currently listed as PROBABLE while he deals with right patella tendinopathy.
So far this season, Giannis has played in 55 games and is averaging 30.4 points, 12.1 rebounds, 6.0 assists, and 1.2 blocks on 60/18/60 shooting splits. Earlier this month, Giannis set a milestone by scoring over 20,000 points
It goes out without saying, Giannis' importance to the game could change the entire trajectory of the outcome. At the same time, if the Warriors could lose to the Nuggets without Jokic and Jamal Murray, then anything is possible.
The Warriors are currently sitting in the sixth seed but are dangerously close to entering the play-in bracket. Every game matters from here on out and Golden State will need to capitalize on any game that has an advantage due to the injury report.
The Golden State Warriors and Milwaukee Bucks will face off at 10:00 p.m. EST.
Related Articles
NBA Trade Idea Sends Former 2x All-Star to Golden State Warriors
Draymond Green Reveals True Feelings on NBA Basketball
Steph Curry's Half Court Buzzer-Beater in Warriors-Magic Goes Viral