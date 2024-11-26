Golden State Warriors Announce New Steph Curry Injury Status
Golden State Warriors star Steph Curry has missed just three games this NBA season, all of which have come due to an ankle sprain he suffered early in the year. Since returning from that injury, Curry has played 11-straight games.
While Curry has not missed a game in over three weeks, he has been appearing on injury reports with left knee bursitis. The listing for Curry has primarily been probable, which indicated little concern.
In their latest injury report, the Warriors announced a new injury status for Curry, listing him as questionable for Wednesday’s game against the OKC Thunder due to bilateral patellofemoral pain. The Warriors specific the “bilateral” nature of this pain, as opposed to the previous listing that just included his left knee.
The good news is that Curry is questionable as opposed to being ruled out. While he could still miss this game, the questionable listing indicates there is also a chance he could play. Because that is the case, this is likely not too serious of an injury for Curry.
The Warriors have lost two-straight games and have a tough test against OKC on Wednesday. Needless to say, this game will be much tougher if Curry is unable to play. Curry's final status will likely be revealed close to game time, which is 7:00 PM PT.
Related Articles
WNBA Star Goes Viral With Caitlin Clark, Steph Curry Statement
NBA Admits Big Missed Call in Warriors-Celtics Game'