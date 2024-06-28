Golden State Warriors Announce New Trade
In an official announcement on Thursday evening, the Golden State Warriors shared that they have acquired guard Lindy Waters III from Oklahoma City Thunder. The Warriors also included in their announcement that they had reacquired the draft rights to Quinten Post from the Portland Trail Blazers in a trade that has not yet been finalized.
In their announcement, the Warriors stated the following:
"The Golden State Warriors have acquired guard Lindy Waters III from the Oklahoma City Thunder in exchange for the draft rights to forward/center Quinten Post (52nd overall pick in the 2024 NBA Draft), it was announced today. Golden State has agreed in principle to reacquire the draft rights to Post from the Portland Trail Blazers (via Oklahoma City) in a trade that is not yet finalized."
On Waters, the Warriors added, "Waters III, appeared in 38 games for the Thunder last season, averaging 3.6 points and 1.1 rebounds in 7.4 minutes per game. Overall, he owns career averages of 5.3 points, 1.8 rebounds and 12.3 minutes in 104 games (one start) over three seasons with Oklahoma City. He appeared in 39 games (36 starts) with the Oklahoma City Blue of the NBA G League, averaging 15.7 points, 5.3 rebounds, 2.6 assists and 1.7 steals in 30.6 minutes per game."
While Waters will likely not play a lot, it seems the Warriors felt he had some upside they can explore.
Related Articles
Draymond Green Fires Back at NBA Legend's Outlandish Warriors Statement
Major Update on Golden State Warriors' Offseason Plans Revealed
Warriors Star Gets Honest About Being Teammates With Draymond Green