Inside The Warriors

Golden State Warriors Announce New Trade

The Warriors have announced a trade after the NBA Draft

Joey Linn

Feb 6, 2023; San Francisco, California, USA; Golden State Warriors head coach Steve Kerr on the sideline during the second quarter against the Oklahoma City Thunder at Chase Center. Mandatory Credit: Kelley L Cox-USA TODAY Sports
Feb 6, 2023; San Francisco, California, USA; Golden State Warriors head coach Steve Kerr on the sideline during the second quarter against the Oklahoma City Thunder at Chase Center. Mandatory Credit: Kelley L Cox-USA TODAY Sports / Kelley L Cox-USA TODAY Sports
In this story:

In an official announcement on Thursday evening, the Golden State Warriors shared that they have acquired guard Lindy Waters III from Oklahoma City Thunder. The Warriors also included in their announcement that they had reacquired the draft rights to Quinten Post from the Portland Trail Blazers in a trade that has not yet been finalized.

In their announcement, the Warriors stated the following:

"The Golden State Warriors have acquired guard Lindy Waters III from the Oklahoma City Thunder in exchange for the draft rights to forward/center Quinten Post (52nd overall pick in the 2024 NBA Draft), it was announced today. Golden State has agreed in principle to reacquire the draft rights to Post from the Portland Trail Blazers (via Oklahoma City) in a trade that is not yet finalized."

On Waters, the Warriors added, "Waters III, appeared in 38 games for the Thunder last season, averaging 3.6 points and 1.1 rebounds in 7.4 minutes per game. Overall, he owns career averages of 5.3 points, 1.8 rebounds and 12.3 minutes in 104 games (one start) over three seasons with Oklahoma City. He appeared in 39 games (36 starts) with the Oklahoma City Blue of the NBA G League, averaging 15.7 points, 5.3 rebounds, 2.6 assists and 1.7 steals in 30.6 minutes per game."

While Waters will likely not play a lot, it seems the Warriors felt he had some upside they can explore.

Related Articles

Draymond Green Fires Back at NBA Legend's Outlandish Warriors Statement

Major Update on Golden State Warriors' Offseason Plans Revealed

Warriors Star Gets Honest About Being Teammates With Draymond Green

Published
Joey Linn

JOEY LINN

Title: Credentialed writer covering the NBA for Sports Illustrated's FanNation Email: joeylinn52@gmail.com Education: Communication Studies degree from Biola University Location: Los Angeles, California Expertise: NBA analysis and reporting Experience: Joey Linn is a credentialed writer covering the NBA for Sports Illustrated's FanNation. Covering the LA Clippers independently in 2018, then for Fansided and 213Hoops from 2019-2021, Joey joined Sports Illustrated's FanNation to cover the Clippers after the 2020-21 season. Graduating from Biola University in 2022 with a Communication Studies degree, Joey served as Biola's play-by-play announcer for their basketball, baseball, softball, and soccer teams during his time in school. Joey's work on Biola's broadcasts, combined with his excellence in the classroom, earned him the Outstanding Communication Studies Student of the year award in 2022. Joey covers the NBA full-time across multiple platforms, primarily serving as a credentialed Clippers beat writer.

Home/News