Golden State Warriors Announce Roster Move Before Training Camp
The Golden State Warriors are finalizing their training camp roster before heading to Hawaii. The team will hold camp in Hawaii and play a preseason game against the LA Clippers before returning home.
Golden State has been a team in recent years that chooses to keep their roster flexibility open heading into training camp and often into the season. This season is looking to be no different, including with how the Warriors are handling their two-way roster spots.
In an official announcement on Tuesday, the Warriors shared that they had waived guard Daeqwon Plowden who signed a two-way deal earlier this offseason.
Via Warriors: “The Golden State Warriors have waived guard Daeqwon (day-KWON) Plowden, it was announced today. He was originally signed to a two-way contract on July 16. Plowden participated in both the California Classic and Las Vegas Summer League entries for the Warriors, averaging 14.6 points, 4.4 rebounds and 1.6 assists in 21.1 minutes over eight games.”
Plowden does not have any NBA experience, but does have G League experience that the Warriors detailed in their announcement:
“Unselected in the 2022 NBA Draft out of Bowling Green State, Plowden has appeared in 91 games (22 starts) over the past two seasons with the Osceola Magic and Birmingham Squadron of the NBA G League, posting averages of 10.3 points, 3.8 rebounds and 1.3 assists in 23.8 minutes per contest.”
The Warriors reportedly remain open to keeping Plowden on a two-way deal, but they want to use training camp as an opportunity to see who fits best in that spot.
Via Anthony Slater of The Athletic: "The Warriors are signing Quinten Post (52nd pick) to a two-way contract ahead of training camp, per source. He's a stretch center. To make room, they're waiving DaeqwonPlowden. They still intend to bring Plowden to camp to compete for a two-way spot."
This training camp will be an interesting one for Golden State.
