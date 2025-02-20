Golden State Warriors Announce Signing of Two Players

Inside The Warriors

The Golden State Warriors have announced the signings of Yuri Collins and Kevin Knox II

Jan 28, 2025; San Francisco, California, USA; The Golden State Warriors bench celebrates a three-point basket during the fourth quarter against the Utah Jazz at Chase Center. Mandatory Credit: D. Ross Cameron-Imagn Images
After trading for Jimmy Butler before the All-Star break, the Golden State Warriors are looking to make a significant impact in the second half of the season.

With one of the easiest schedules remaining in the NBA, the Warriors have a legitimate shot at making a playoff push. As the team gears up for it, they've announced the signings of two new players to 10-day contracts.

The Golden State Warriors have officially signed Yuri Collins and Kevin Knox to 10-day contracts, the team revealed in a press release.

"Collins, a 6'0" guard, has appeared in 33 games (30 starts) for Santa Cruz this season, posting averages of 14.2 points, 9.8 assists, 3.5 rebounds, and 1.1 steals in 32.0 minutes a game," the Warriors said. "The 23-year-old Missouri Native leads the NBA G League with 189 assists through 18 regular-season games."

Kevin Knox II is most known for his four-year tenure with the New York Knicks. Since then, he's been playing with the Santa Cruz Warriors.

"Knox II, a 6'7" forward, has started all 28 games for Santa Cruz this season, averaging 21.8 points, 8.0 rebounds, and 2.4 assists in 32.6 minutes per game," The Warriors said. "The 25-year-old was named NBA G League Player of the Week for the opening week of the regular season (Dec. 27 - Jan. 5)."

The Golden State Warriors face off against the Sacramento Kings on Friday at 10:00 p.m. EST.

