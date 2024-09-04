Golden State Warriors Champion Breaks Silence on Steve Kerr Benching Jayson Tatum
There's nothing harder as an athlete than getting bench while in your prime. It's a feeling that Golden State Warriors Champion Kevon Looney is all too familiar with, but also one that Jayson Tatum unexpectedly dealt with in the Olympics.
When head coach Steve Kerr benched Tatum during the Olympics, it became a massive topic of conversation online. During an interview with Scoop B, Looney wanted to offer some words of consolation for the Celtics champion.
“I know as a player, it sucks,” Looney said. “I know that they went out there to sacrifice and give minutes for our country and not seeing him get minutes sometimes is always gonna be tough especially dividing the talent and then who’s deserving to play but Steve’s all about winning; he’s going to do all the necessary things to win and he did win."
Perhaps the most difficult part of it to cope with for Tatum was the fact that Team USA still won a Gold medal during the benching. It makes questioning whether or not Kerr making the correct call is accurate. At that point, Tatum just has to take it.
"When he makes a call like that and it actually works out, you kind of have to take it," Looney said. "He’s a coach that won as a player, a GM and as a head coach. So, you kind of have to respect his basketball knowledge; they have a lot of great minds over here. If he sees something on the court, he’s usually right.”
The NBA season is one month away from starting, and Jayson Tatum is about to begin it as both an NBA champion and an Olympic Gold medalist. So regardless of however anyone feels about the situation, he's still in the seat of a winner.
