Golden State Warriors Champion Reportedly Signs With New Team
NBA free agency has been very active in the first few days since it opened, with numerous players striking new deals. This has included some marquee stars like Paul George and Klay Thompson, and it has also included some impactful role players.
The Golden State Warriors have been pretty quiet so far, making a move to sign De'Anthony Melton as a depth piece, but staying mostly put outside of that. In a report on Tuesday morning by ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski, it was announced that former Warriors second-overall pick James Wiseman had agreed to a deal with the Indiana Pacers in free agency.
The Wiseman selection by Golden State in 2020 heavily contributed to shortening the length of their dynasty. While Steph Curry's heroics in 2022 got the Warriors their fourth championship of this era, the team's inability to surround him with a consistent second option has led to a second round exit and a play-in loss in the two years following his first Finals MVP.
In his time with the Warriors, Wiseman appeared in just 60 games, averaging 9.9 points per game in 18.3 minutes per game. On Golden State's roster in 2022, Wiseman is an NBA champion, but he did not play a single regular season or playoff game that year.
Still just 23 years old, Wiseman appeared in 63 games for the Detroit Pistons last season, averaging 7.1 points per game in 17.3 minutes per game.
There were some flashes of Wiseman's potential upside during his time in Detroit, but the 7'0" center played a limited role on what was the worst team in basketball, so it certainly remains to be seen what he can provide a team like Indiana that expects to be in the playoff picture.
