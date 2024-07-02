Inside The Warriors

Golden State Warriors Champion Reportedly Signs With New Team

This former Warriors player has reportedly joined a new team in free agency

Joey Linn

Oct 2, 2022; Saitama, JPN; Golden State Warriors head coach Steve Kerr talks with center James Wiseman (33) during a time out in first quarter at Saitama Super Arena. Mandatory Credit: Yukihito Taguchi-USA TODAY Sports
NBA free agency has been very active in the first few days since it opened, with numerous players striking new deals. This has included some marquee stars like Paul George and Klay Thompson, and it has also included some impactful role players.

The Golden State Warriors have been pretty quiet so far, making a move to sign De'Anthony Melton as a depth piece, but staying mostly put outside of that. In a report on Tuesday morning by ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski, it was announced that former Warriors second-overall pick James Wiseman had agreed to a deal with the Indiana Pacers in free agency.

The Wiseman selection by Golden State in 2020 heavily contributed to shortening the length of their dynasty. While Steph Curry's heroics in 2022 got the Warriors their fourth championship of this era, the team's inability to surround him with a consistent second option has led to a second round exit and a play-in loss in the two years following his first Finals MVP.

In his time with the Warriors, Wiseman appeared in just 60 games, averaging 9.9 points per game in 18.3 minutes per game. On Golden State's roster in 2022, Wiseman is an NBA champion, but he did not play a single regular season or playoff game that year.

Still just 23 years old, Wiseman appeared in 63 games for the Detroit Pistons last season, averaging 7.1 points per game in 17.3 minutes per game.

There were some flashes of Wiseman's potential upside during his time in Detroit, but the 7'0" center played a limited role on what was the worst team in basketball, so it certainly remains to be seen what he can provide a team like Indiana that expects to be in the playoff picture.

Joey Linn

JOEY LINN

Title: Credentialed writer covering the NBA for Sports Illustrated's FanNation Email: joeylinn52@gmail.com Education: Communication Studies degree from Biola University Location: Los Angeles, California Expertise: NBA analysis and reporting Experience: Joey Linn is a credentialed writer covering the NBA for Sports Illustrated's FanNation. Covering the LA Clippers independently in 2018, then for Fansided and 213Hoops from 2019-2021, Joey joined Sports Illustrated's FanNation to cover the Clippers after the 2020-21 season. Graduating from Biola University in 2022 with a Communication Studies degree, Joey served as Biola's play-by-play announcer for their basketball, baseball, softball, and soccer teams during his time in school. Joey's work on Biola's broadcasts, combined with his excellence in the classroom, earned him the Outstanding Communication Studies Student of the year award in 2022. Joey covers the NBA full-time across multiple platforms, primarily serving as a credentialed Clippers beat writer.

