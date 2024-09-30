Golden State Warriors Champion Reveals Major Change for Upcoming NBA Season
The season has not started yet, but the Golden State Warriors already look like a vastly different team this year compared to the last. One player in particular that wants to make a change is Kevon Looney.
Looney has been a member of the Golden State Warriors since 2015, winning three NBA championships with the team. For as useful as he is as a rebounder and defender, Looney knows his offense can be a liability in the modern NBA. So what the big man decided to do this offseason was shoot around 500 three-pointers every day.
"I shot a lot more threes, probably 400 or 500 every day. In the past, I would shoot some, but that wasn't my focus, I would just do light spotting," Looney said. "After watching a lot of film and seeing where I potentially might get shots from, where Draymond might get a three from, where Dario might get a three from, just watching those different spots... I'm not going to be out there hunting threes, I just want to be able to when the time comes to space the floor to make the open shot."
What Looney intends on doing with his new skillset is shooting more three-pointers for the Warriors next season. The biggest goal in mind is to not be an offensive liability on the court and shoot one to two threes a game.
"Be more aggressive, shooting more threes. More threes for me is actually shooting one or two a game. I'm gonna start there and see how things go," Looney said. "
While it's fantastic that Looney is still looking to adapt his game at this stage of his career, the bigger X-factors on the team will be Brandin Podziemski and Jonathan Kuminga. It's going to take a total team effort to step up for this upcoming season to be a success for Golden State.
