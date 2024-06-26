Golden State Warriors Executive Breaks Silence on NBA Draft Trade Rumors

Inside The Warriors

The NBA Draft begins on Wednesday night, meaning some major decisions are on the horizon for several teams. For the Golden State Warriors, they do not have a first round pick this year, which means they will have to wait until Thursday to make a selection. The second round getting moved to Thursday is a new change to the NBA Draft, as both rounds had previously been done in one night.

Ahead of the first round, Warriors Assistant GM Larry Harris addressed the NBA Draft trade rumors surrounding Golden State, saying, "I don't anticipate us getting into the 1st round tonight."

This means the Warriors do not plan on facilitating a trade that lands them a first round pick in this year's draft, which makes sense. Not looking to add more young players to a roster that needs win-now players, the Warriors are content not having a first round pick this year.

With that being said, Golden State could very well still make a blockbuster trade in the coming days, with LA Clippers star Paul George being a name heavily linked to the Warriors in recent reports.

A trade for George cannot be completed until after free agency begins, because until then both Golden State and Los Angeles are restricted by the CBA's salary rules. Once Klay Thompson and James Harden become free agents, the Clippers and Warriors would be permitted to make a George trade - assuming he opts into his contract.

