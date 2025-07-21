Golden State Warriors Expected to Sign Two Key Players: Report
The Golden State Warriors have not made any significant moves throughout the offseason, but that doesn't mean the team isn't planning on it.
Many were hoping the team was going to sign Damian Lillard after he was bought out by the Milwaukee Bucks, but that didn't happen. There were a plethora of rumors of Kevin Durant reuniting with Steph Curry, but Durant ultimately joined the Houston Rockets.
Now, after striking out on numerous targets, it's looking like the Warriors are expected to sign two players.
According to NBA insider Marc Stein, the Golden State Warriors are expected to sign Al Horford and De'Anthony Melton.
"I appeared Tuesday on 95.7 (FM) The Game in the Bay Area and will repeat here what I said there: We are indeed three full weeks into free agency now, but I still expect Al Horford and De'Anthony Melton to wind up in Golden State when their signing commitments are made public and official," Stein said.
Additionally, Stein reported that the Warriors have had their free agency largely held up due to their dilemma with Jonathan Kuminga.
"The Warriors' free agency business has been held up in large part by their ongoing stalemate with restricted free agent Jonathan Kuminga, which The People's Insider Jake Fischer expertly broke down below earlier this week," Stein said.
It's crucial for the Golden State Warriors to find a capable starting big man, which Al Horford fills. However, trading Jonathan Kuminga is a decision that the team can not get wrong.
