Golden State Warriors Fans React to Failed Jonathan Kuminga Extension
For the past 48 hours, all eyes were on the Golden State Warriors as the deadline to extend rising star Jonathan Kuminga approached. As it stands, the 2024-2025 season will be the last year on Kuminga's contract as he enters the 2025-2026 season as a restricted free agent.
While it may sound like devastating news for the Warriors on paper, the fact that Kuminga is a restricted free agent is a huge plus for the team. As expected, Warriors fans are very divided about the news. Some fans have a very rational take on the situation, understanding that it's probably the best move for both parties.
Other fans believe that Kuminga is asking for too much and simply hasn't proved himself yet to believe that he's worthy of a max contract.
Other fans question what exactly the Warriors front office is trying to accomplish. The team refused to include him in serious trade talks for Paul George or Lauri Markkanen and doesn't have a second All-Star to make a strong push this season.
Last season, Jonathan Kuminga averaged 16.1 points, 4.8 rebounds, and 2.2 assists on 53/32/75 shooting from the field. This season will only be his fourth year in the league and he's still only 22-years-old.
From what it looks like on the outside, the Warriors really want to see if Kuminga can make that All-Star leap in his fourth year and then make an educated decision on whether he's worth a max contract. Considering that he's a restricted free agent, it's a smart move.
