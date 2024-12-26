Golden State Warriors Fans React to Klay Thompson’s Instagram Post
Dallas Mavericks guard Klay Thompson is spending his first NBA season with a team other than the Golden State Warriors. Winning four NBA championships and breaking several records in Golden State, Thompson began a new chapter of his career this offseason when agreeing to a sign-and-trade deal that sent him to Dallas.
Still making NBA history at this stage of his career, Thompson moved into fifth all-time in made three-pointers during Wednesday’s Christmas game loss to the Minnesota Timberwolves. Passing NBA legend Reggie Miller on this historic list, Thompson now trails only Steph Curry, James Harden, Ray Allen, and Damian Lillard.
Making an Instagram post after this incredible achievement, Thompson sent a message to Miller.
Via Thompson: “One of my favorite memories along this journey was working out for the Knicks in June 2011, and Donnie Walsh told me how much I reminded him of Reggie. That meant the world to me and inspired me to never stop shooting. Salute to the greatest to ever shoot it @reggiemillertnt! Thanks for the blueprint OG!”
This post tallied over 750 comments in just one hour, several of which came from Warriors fans who believe the “greatest to ever shoot it” title should be reserved for Curry.
"Sorry Klay, but Steph the best to ever do it!" a fan commented.
"Bro why you lowkey hating on your brother steph curry?" a fan asked. "What did he do yo you?"
"You know who the greatest to ever shoot it is," another fan wrote. "Stop with the nonsense Klay."
"Holy passive aggression Klay 😳 what did Steph do to you besides assist you on half your 3’s lol," another comment read.
"We love you in the Bay, Steph the greatest shooter of all times, you know that bruh bruh!" another fan replied.
Thompson's Instagram caption also made it to X where more Warriors fans have been reacting.
"There’s no way he chose Reggie over Curry," a comment on X read.
"Him and Steph laughing about this in the group chat lmaooo," a fan added, downplaying the situation.
"His former teammate is actually the greatest shooter to ever do it," a fan added.
While the former Warriors star almost certainly did not intend for his words to discredit Curry, a lot of fans have been reacting strongly.
