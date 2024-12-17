Golden State Warriors GM Reveals Long-Term Plans for Dennis Schroder
The Golden State Warriors started off what is believed to be a busy NBA trade season when they made a trade for Brooklyn Nets guard Dennis Schroder over the weekend, sending the Nets De'Anthony Melton and multiple second-round draft selections to acquire the resurgent veteran guard. The Warriors will be Schroder's eighth team, with his longest stint being five years in Atlanta where he was drafted.
While Schroder was unavailable for Golden State in their 143-133 loss to the Dallas Mavericks, signs point toward the German international suiting up Thursday on the road against the Memphis Grizzlies. Warriors GM Mike Dunleavy sat down with NBC Sports to discuss the trade and the outlook beyond this season.
“No doubt [on looking into keeping him long term],” Dunleavy said. “Anytime you’re giving things up -- in this case, we’re giving up some draft capital -- I don’t think you intend for it to be a short-term thing. At Dennis’ age, we still think he’s got a lot of good years left in him and we’ll have the ability to re-sign him after the season. Again, we think he’s a good fit for us on both sides of the court. Hopefully, there’s a relationship here longer than a few months.”
With Schroder's contract expiring, it appears that Dunleavy has no intentions of letting him walk this offseason after giving up three second-round picks in the deal (Warriors did receive a 2025 second via Miami).
In 23 games this year, Schroder is averaging 18.4 points and 6.6 assists, with it being his highest-scoring season since he finished as runner-up for Sixth Man of the Year in Oklahoma City in the 2019-20 campaign.
