Golden State Warriors Make Andrew Wiggins Injury Announcement vs. Timberwolves
The Golden State Warriors headed into Friday night's contest against the Minnesota Timberwolves coming off a win in their first game of their back-to-back against the Houston Rockets. Led by Jonathan Kuminga's 33 points, the Warriors walked away with the 99-93 victory at Chase Center.
Steve Kerr opted to keep Kuminga in the starting lineup, despite the return of Draymond Green from injury. With Stephen Curry back as well, the pretty much fully healthy Warriors looked to put an end to Minnesota's win streak. However, against his former team, a Warriors starter went down and his status has just been revealed.
As announced per Warriors PR, Andrew Wiggins will not return to Friday night's contest following a right ankle impingement. Additionally, Moses Moody will also miss the rest of the contest with left knee soreness.
Coming off 23 points and nine rebounds Thursday night against the Rockets, Wiggins finished the night with 11 points for Golden State in 19 minutes of action.
Following a 2023-24 campaign that saw Wiggins deal with some personal issues off-the-court as he averaged a career-low 13.2 points per game, he's bounced back this season with a 17.5 points per game average while shooting a career-high 43.0% from three in 19 games entering tonight.
Golden State will face Minnesota yet again on Sunday before traveling to Houston to face the Rockets in the first round of the NBA Cup. If Wiggins' injury is serious enough, the Warriors could opt to sit him and keep him fresh for the elimination game at Houston.
