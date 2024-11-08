Golden State Warriors Make Announcement for Klay Thompson’s Return
Klay Thompson spent 11 years as a member of the Golden State Warriors, earning five All-Star selections and winning four NBA championships. With the breaking up of the trio of Stephen Curry, Draymond Green, and Thompson seeming inevitable, Thompson decided to decline an extension from the Warriors and seek a new opportunity as he joined the Dallas Mavericks this past offseason.
Looking at the decision to part ways so far this season, it has seemed to workout for both sides. Playing alongside Luka Doncic and Kyrie Irving, Thompson has averaged 14.5 points per game while providing the Mavericks with a knockdown three-point shooter.
The Warriors, on the other hand, were able to acquire Buddy Hield, and he's been a pleasant surprise this year averaging 21.1 points per game.
With the Warriors and Mavericks set to face off next week, Golden State will look to honor Thompson in a special way.
Via Anthony Slater of The Athletic: "Warriors announce they will be handing out Captain Klay hats to every fan for Klay Thompson's return to the Bay Area next Tuesday night for Warriors-Mavericks"
This is a special touch by the Warriors in handing out captain hats for Thompson, as he was often seen sporting a captain hat with the San Francisco Giants logo on it.
According to @TheWarriorsTalk on X, the night is set to include a message from Curry to Thompson ahead of tipoff.
The Warriors host the Mavericks on Tuesday, November 12th, with tip-off set for 7:00 PM PST on TNT.
Related Articles
Draymond Green's Reaction to Steph Curry's Incredible Shot in USA-France Goes Viral
Boston Celtics Legend Slams Steve Kerr for Controversial Jayson Tatum Decision
Caitlin Clark's Two-Word Reaction to Steph Curry's Performance in USA-France