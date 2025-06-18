Golden State Warriors Make Big Decision on Steve Kerr's Son

Inside The Warriors

The Golden State Warriors made an announcement regarding head coach Steve Kerr's son, Nicholas.

Dec 30, 2024; San Francisco, California, USA; Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry (30) watches as head coach Steve Kerr reacts during the first quarter of the game against the Cleveland Cavaliers against the Cleveland Cavaliers at Chase Center. Mandatory Credit: John Hefti-Imagn Images
Dec 30, 2024; San Francisco, California, USA; Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry (30) watches as head coach Steve Kerr reacts during the first quarter of the game against the Cleveland Cavaliers against the Cleveland Cavaliers at Chase Center. Mandatory Credit: John Hefti-Imagn Images / John Hefti-Imagn Images
The Golden State Warriors are in the midst of an offseason that should bring many changes to the NBA. After acquiring Jimmy Butler at the trade deadline, teaming up with Stephen Curry, the Warriors looked unstoppable in the second half of the regular season. However, an injury to their star point guard resulted in a second-round exit to the Minnesota Timberwolves.

Now, Golden State is expected to re-tool the roster around Curry and Butler to make a deeper postseason run. The Warriors have proof that the core of Curry, Draymond Green, and head coach Steve Kerr comes with championships.

Kerr, who has been with Golden State since the 2014-15 season, is a four-time champion from the sidelines and has a Coach of the Year award. His son, Nicholas, is also a coach, having spent time with the San Antonio Spurs and the Warriors.

Nicholas, who has been a head coach with Golden State's G League affiliate, the Santa Cruz Warriors, was recently called up to the NBA. Lainn Wilson will take over his position in Santa Cruz.

Kerr found great success in the G League, securing the second-most wins in Sea Dubs history, as well as multiple playoff appearances. He's been called up to the NBA multiple times and will now return to Golden State.

It looks like the father-son duo of Steve and Nicholas will be on the sidelines for the 2025-26 season. The 32-year-old has worked multiple positions in Golden State as a video coordinator and a player development coach.

