Inside The Warriors

Golden State Warriors Make Draymond Green Injury Announcement

The Warriors shared Draymond Green injury news against the Washington Wizards.

Joey Linn

Dec 28, 2024; San Francisco, California, USA; Golden State Warriors forward Draymond Green (23) during the third quarter of the game against the Phoenix Suns at Chase Center.
Dec 28, 2024; San Francisco, California, USA; Golden State Warriors forward Draymond Green (23) during the third quarter of the game against the Phoenix Suns at Chase Center. / Robert Edwards-Imagn Images
In this story:

The Golden State Warriors are hosting the Washington Wizards on Saturday night as they look for their second-straight win. Getting a couple days off after Wednesday’s victory over the Minnesota Timberwolves, Golden State returned to action against a Washington team that has just six wins all season.

The Warriors welcomed veteran forward Draymond Green back to the lineup on Saturday, as the eight-time All-Defensive star had missed the last three games due to an illness and back issue.

Leaving this contest with an apparent lower leg injury, Green looked to be in some pain as he went back to the locker room.

The Warriors have since made an official injury announcement on Green.

Via Warriors PR: "Draymond Green (left calf tightness) will not return to tonight's game."

Green will turn 35 years old on March 4, and is a 13-year NBA veteran. Like his teammate Steph Curry, Green is at the stage of his career where different injuries can pop up and linger for a while.

This calf issue is not what Green missed the previous three games with, but is certainly something the Warriors will be careful with. 

Draymond Green
Jan 9, 2025; Detroit, Michigan, USA; Golden State Warriors forward Draymond Green (23) reacts in the second half against the Detroit Pistons at Little Caesars Arena. / Rick Osentoski-Imagn Images

Green entered Saturday averaging 8.7 points, 6.2 rebounds and 5.6 assists in 33 games this season. While he is not the player he once was, Green is still someone the Warriors rely heavily on.

Related Articles

WNBA Star Goes Viral With Caitlin Clark, Steph Curry Statement

NBA Admits Big Missed Call in Warriors-Celtics Game'

New Update on Jimmy Butler to Golden State Warriors Trade

Published
Joey Linn
JOEY LINN

Title: Credentialed writer covering the NBA for Sports Illustrated's FanNation Email: joeylinn52@gmail.com Education: Communication Studies degree from Biola University Location: Los Angeles, California Expertise: NBA analysis and reporting Experience: Joey Linn is a credentialed writer covering the NBA for Sports Illustrated's FanNation. Covering the LA Clippers independently in 2018, then for Fansided and 213Hoops from 2019-2021, Joey joined Sports Illustrated's FanNation to cover the Clippers after the 2020-21 season. Graduating from Biola University in 2022 with a Communication Studies degree, Joey served as Biola's play-by-play announcer for their basketball, baseball, softball, and soccer teams during his time in school. Joey's work on Biola's broadcasts, combined with his excellence in the classroom, earned him the Outstanding Communication Studies Student of the year award in 2022. Joey covers the NBA full-time across multiple platforms, primarily serving as a credentialed Clippers beat writer.

Home/News