Golden State Warriors Make Draymond Green Injury Announcement
The Golden State Warriors are hosting the Washington Wizards on Saturday night as they look for their second-straight win. Getting a couple days off after Wednesday’s victory over the Minnesota Timberwolves, Golden State returned to action against a Washington team that has just six wins all season.
The Warriors welcomed veteran forward Draymond Green back to the lineup on Saturday, as the eight-time All-Defensive star had missed the last three games due to an illness and back issue.
Leaving this contest with an apparent lower leg injury, Green looked to be in some pain as he went back to the locker room.
The Warriors have since made an official injury announcement on Green.
Via Warriors PR: "Draymond Green (left calf tightness) will not return to tonight's game."
Green will turn 35 years old on March 4, and is a 13-year NBA veteran. Like his teammate Steph Curry, Green is at the stage of his career where different injuries can pop up and linger for a while.
This calf issue is not what Green missed the previous three games with, but is certainly something the Warriors will be careful with.
Green entered Saturday averaging 8.7 points, 6.2 rebounds and 5.6 assists in 33 games this season. While he is not the player he once was, Green is still someone the Warriors rely heavily on.
