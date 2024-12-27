Golden State Warriors Make Injury Announcement After Lakers Game
The Golden State Warriors fell to the Los Angeles Lakers in Wednesday night's Christmas battle. Golden State is currently 15-14 but has lost 11 of its last 14 games. The team reportedly held a players-only meeting before the Christmas Day game against the Lakers, a contest in which they lost a thriller 115-113.
Golden State has tried to improve its roster around superstar guard Steph Curry, adding sharpshooter Buddy Hield and gritty veteran Kyle Anderson in the offseason. Last week, the Warriors made a trade to acquire guard Dennis Schroder in a three-team deal to add a playmaker alongside Curry.
On Thursday, the Warriors announced a key player will be out at least one week.
The Warriors announced that backup guard Gary Paton II will be out at least a week with a calf strain. An MRI confirmed the injury on Thursday after the Warriors guard left Wednesday's loss to the Los Angeles Lakers in the fourth quarter. Payton II missed his first game of the season on Monday against the Indiana Pacers with a calf injury.
The former Seattle, Washington native is averaging 4.6 points and 2.8 rebounds in 28 games this season for the Warriors.
The Warriors have experienced offensive and defensive lapses amid this current slump. Over the last 14 games, Golden State has averaged 106.1 points per contest while giving up 113 points to the opposition. The bench has also regressed, scoring only 38.9 points per game over the last 14 games.
With Payton II sidelined for the foreseeable future, a key defensive perimeter player will not be on the court in key situations. Payton II is known for his pesky defense and athletic ability. The Warriors travel to play the Clippers on Friday night.
