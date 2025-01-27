Golden State Warriors Make Jonathan Kuminga Injury Announcement
Golden State Warriors forward Jonathan Kuminga has not played with the team since January 4 due to a long-term ankle injury. Fans have been wondering when the star could return, and the team has announced the latest update in a press release.
"Warriors forward Jonathan Kuminga, who suffered a sprained right ankle on January 4 vs. Memphis and has missed the last 11 games, was recently re-evaluated. The re-evaluation indicated that Kuminga is making good progress. He is expected to begin light on-court individual workouts in the next week. He will be re-evaluated again in two (2) weeks."
Given the update, Warriors fans should expect Kuminga to miss around the next eight games or so. Those eight games are against the following teams: Utah Jazz, OKC Thunder, Phoenix Suns, Orlando Magic, Utah Jazz, Los Angeles Lakers, Chicago Bulls, and Milwaukee Bucks. Given that schedule, the Warriors have a decent chance to go at least 4-4 throughout the stretch that Kuminga remains injured.
Through 32 games this season, Kuminga has averaged 16.8 points, 5.0 rebounds, and 2.2 assists on 46/35/64 shooting from the field. The 22-year-old hasn't made the All-Star jump that many were hoping for this season, but he's still young enough that it could happen. If Norman Powell could have his biggest season at 31, there's no reason for Kuminga to not make a leap.
The Golden State Warriors face off agains the Utah Jazz on Tuesday.
