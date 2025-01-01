Golden State Warriors Make New Steph Curry Injury Announcement
The Golden State Warriors have won just three of their last 10 games, dropping their overall record to 16-16 on the season. This .500 mark is good for just the 10th seed in the Western Conference standings, which would again put Golden State at the bottom of the play-in tournament bracket.
While star point guard Steph Curry has seen his scoring production drop this season, he is still one of the NBA’s best guards and could greatly benefit from an improved roster around him. Curry has also dealt with some injuries this season, most notably his bilateral knee issues that have often landed him on the injury report.
Ahead of Thursday’s game against the Philadelphia 76ers, the Warriors announced a new injury status for Curry.
Officially listing Curry as questionable against Philadelphia, the Warriors announced he is dealing with a right thumb sprain. This is a new injury designation for the star point guard, as it had previously been the knee issues landing him on the injury report.
While the questionable listing is somewhat encouraging, as it means Curry is not being ruled out a day in advance, it is always notable when a player gets added to the injury report with a new designation.
Curry has played in Golden State’s last two games after missing the December 27 contest against the LA Clippers. It was bilateral knee injury management that kept Curry out that night.
