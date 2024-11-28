Golden State Warriors Make Starting Lineup Change vs OKC Thunder
The Golden State Warriors went into Wednesday's matchup against the Oklahoma City Thunder on a two-game losing streak. Despite starting the season 12-5, the Warriors could not be too confident against the 13-4 Thunder, playing without superstar point guard Steph Curry.
When a team's best player is sidelined, the team's game plan and entire system typically get derailed, leading to a much-needed adjustment by the coaching staff.
In Wednesday's matchup against OKC, Warriors head coach Steve Kerr put together an unexpected lineup with Curry sidelined. The Warriors had a starting group of Brandin Podziemski, Lindy Waters III, Andrew Wiggins, Jonathan Kuminga, and Draymond Green.
This five-man lineup is not too horrible on paper, but it is an interesting starting group considering this lineup has never touched the court together.
The experiment was not great, as Oklahoma City quickly jumped out to a 39-23 lead at the end of the first quarter. With Curry sidelined, the offense is a bit more stagnant and much of the shot-creating responsibility falls on veteran forward Andrew Wiggins, who scored 11 points in the first half.
The Warriors have also struggled to stop Thunder superstar guard Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, who went for 19 points on 8-12 shooting in the first half.
Thankfully for Golden State, Curry is not expected to miss more than Wednesday's game, as it makes Kerr's job much easier when his star point guard is on the court.
