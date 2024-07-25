Golden State Warriors NBA Champion Signs With Team in Australia
It was announced on Wednesday by Melbourne United of the NBL that the club had signed 2017 Golden State Warriors NBA champion Ian Clark to a contract. Clark last played in the NBA during the 2018-19 season with the New Orleans Pelicans after two seasons in Golden State.
"Melbourne United is thrilled to announce that reigning NBL Best Sixth Man, Ian Clark, will be back with the club for the NBL25 season on a one-year deal," the team wrote. "The NBA and NBL championship winner had a spectacular first season with United, averaging 13.6 points per game while shooting the ball at an elite clip from beyond the arc. Across NBL24, no player made as many three pointers at a higher percentage than Clark."
On signing a new contract with Melbourne United, Clark said per the team, "I’m happy to be getting back with this group and can't wait for next season. Coming back to somewhere where I’m comfortable and feel like I can have success was a major deciding factor."
In Golden State's 2017 championship run, Clark appeared in 16 playoff games, averaging 6.8 points per game in 13.7 minutes per contest. Clark spent six years in the NBA after debuting with the Utah Jazz in 2013.
Clark added in his statement on this decision, "For the older guys, we’re hungry, we know what to expect and for the young guys, having the experience of going to the grand final and being on the number one team in the league, I think it will help them take strides coming into this year."
