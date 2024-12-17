Golden State Warriors Player Misses Practice Before Grizzlies Game
The Golden State Warriors have been struggling recently. Only winning twice in their last 10 games, the Warriors have dropped to 14-11 overall on the season, which is tied with the Phoenix Suns and Minnesota Timberwolves for sixth in the Western Conference standings.
Making a trade to acquire Dennis Schouder from the Brooklyn Nets, Golden State reinforced its backcourt depth. This will likely impact the minutes of a few different Warriors players, including fourth-year wing Moses Moody.
Moody has appeared in 23 games this season, averaging 15.6 minutes per contest. Missing the last two games with a knee injury, Moody will likely miss Thursday’s game against the Memphis Grizzlies.
According to Steve Kerr, Moody did not practice on Tuesday.
Via ESPN’s Ohm Youngmisuk: “Moses Moody did not practice today. Steve Kerr said Moody will be listed as doubtful for the game at Memphis.”
Moody has yet to establish a consistent role in Steve Kerr’s rotation since being drafted 14th overall in 2021. Moody‘s career-high in playing time came last season when he averaged 17.5 minutes per game across 66 appearances.
It will be interesting to see Moody’s role when he returns from this injury, as his minutes have already been somewhat limited without a player like Schroder in the mix. Moody is also a player involved in a lot of hypothetical Warriors trade scenarios.
