Golden State Warriors Reportedly Interested in $146M Miami Heat Star

The Golden State Warriors reportedly have interest in Miami Heat star Jimmy Butler.

Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry (30) and Miami Heat forward Jimmy Butler (22) during the first half at FTX Arena.
Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry (30) and Miami Heat forward Jimmy Butler (22) during the first half at FTX Arena. / Jasen Vinlove-Imagn Images
The Golden State Warriors failed to acquire their top-two trade targets this summer, who by many reports were Paul George and Lauri Markkanen. Neither the LA Clippers or Utah Jazz were seemingly interested in Golden State’s offer, which several reports have claimed did not include either Jonathan Kuminga or Brandin Podziemski.

Now set to enter next season with a roster similar to last year’s that missed the playoffs, the Warriors are hoping for either a significant leap from their young players, or an unexpected star to become available before the trade deadline.

If neither occur, it will be another season the Warriors did not put a championship-caliber roster around Steph Curry.

In a recent episode of The TK Show, Sam Amick of The Athletic described what’s next for Golden State and who they could have interest in.

“You need the wheels to fall off somewhere,” Amick said of Golden State needing a star player to become available via trade. “Like you said, not free agency-wise, talking trade-wise. A couple guys who come to mind, Jimmy Butler is going to be a free agent next summer. Didn’t get an extension done. The Warriors, as you know, have interest there and I think probably made a couple calls during the summer. That name comes to mind.”

Steph Curry and Jimmy Butler
Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry (30) dribbles past Miami Heat forward Jimmy Butler (22) in the third quarter at the Chase Center. / Cary Edmondson-Imagn Images

As the nature of this discussion makes clear, Amick is not saying Butler is available. That said, Golden State’s best hope right now is a team like Miami underperforming next season, making a player like Butler available ahead of the trade deadline.

Butler has a $52.4M player option for the 2025-26 season that would allow him to become a free agent next summer. 

