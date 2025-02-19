Golden State Warriors Reportedly Sign Ex-Knicks Player
Coming out of the All-Star break, the Golden State Warriors are in tenth place in the Western Conference with a 28-27 record, hoping for a favorable playoff push toward the end of the regular season.
Adding six-time NBA All-Star Jimmy Butler ahead of the trade deadline was certainly a good move, pairing superstar Steph Curry with a high-caliber player, but the Warriors are not done making moves.
Per ESPN's Ohm Youngmisuk, the Warriors are signing forward Kevin Knox to a 10-day contract.
Knox, 25, was drafted ninth overall by the New York Knicks in 2018. Knox had a very strong rookie year, averaging 12.8 points and 4.5 rebounds per game, but has not seen similar production since.
Knox most recently played for the Detroit Pistons, averaging 7.2 points per game on a career-high 46.2% shooting from the field during the 2023-24 season. The young forward has yet to suit up in an NBA game this season but has been impressive in the G League.
Through 12 regular season games with the Santa Cruz Warriors, Knox is averaging 25.3 points, 8.8 rebounds, and 3.1 assists while shooting 52.2% from the field and 43.9% from beyond the arc.
Knox has certainly earned a chance to prove himself in Golden State after some impressive performances in the G League, and this 10-day contract is exactly what he has likely been hoping for.
