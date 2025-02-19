Golden State Warriors Reportedly Sign New Player Before Kings Game
As the Golden State Warriors ease out of the All-Star break and look ahead toward their last 27 regular season games, the franchise continues to make moves. After making a splash at the trade deadline by sending out four players to bring in six-time All-Star Jimmy Butler, the Warriors have had some roster spots to fill.
Instead of looking at free agency, Golden State has stayed internal to add some fresh talent to the team. Per ESPN's Ohm Youngmisuk, the Warriors are signing point guard Yuri Collins to a 10-day contract.
Collins, 23, went undrafted in 2023, spending his entire two-year career with the Santa Cruz Warriors in the G League. The 6-foot point guard has not appeared in a game for Golden State but has been a standout for Santa Cruz.
Through 18 regular season G League games, Collins is averaging 16.2 points and 10.5 assists. His 10.5 assists per game is the second-highest in the G League this season, giving the Warriors an elite playmaker for the next ten days.
Golden State's guard depth has been damaged after trading away backup point guard Dennis Schroder in the blockbuster Butler deal, so bringing in a talented, young guard like Collins gives them some much-needed help at the point guard position.
While neither Collins nor Knox might make it past their 10-day trial, it puts a temporary band-aid on Golden State's fragile depth.
