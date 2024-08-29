Golden State Warriors Reportedly Turned Down Trade For Multiple Draft Picks

Inside The Warriors

The Golden State Warriors refused to trade a rising young star

Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry (30) and guard Brandin Podziemski (2) and other players walk on the court after a time-out during the first half of the game against the New York Knicks at Chase Center. Mandatory Credit: / John Hefti-USA TODAY Sports
One of the only silver linings during a disappointing 2023-24 season for the Golden State Warriors was the play of Brandin Podziemski. The young guard showed that he was capable of being a starter in the league, and the Warriors saw something they liked in him.

As it turns out, the Golden State Warriors like Podziemski so much, that they've refused to trade him in multiple scenarios. Some of those were reportedly revealed to be in trades for Paul George or Lauri Markkanen. According to Anthony Slater of The Athletic, there were even more offers that the Warriors turned down for Podziemski.

“The Warriors fielded several medium- to high-value draft pick offers for Podziemski in June, team sources confirmed,” Slater said. “The Warriors, however, declined to bite. Weeks later, Podziemski’s trade value became a hotter topic when it became clear that the Utah Jazz, if they were to even entertain moving Lauri Markkanen, would need Podziemski as part of the return package.”

As it stands, the Golden State Warriors have refused to trade Brandin Podziemski for high draft pick offers, Paul George, and Lauri Markkanen. Owner Joe Lacob has made it clear that he views Podziemski as an All-Star caliber player to join Steph Curry.

With this much pressure and expectation on Brandin Podziemski, it's now on him to reward the faith being put on him by Warriors ownership. Hopefully, the pressure isn't too high for the 21-year-old guard.

