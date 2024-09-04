Inside The Warriors

Golden State Warriors forward Draymond Green (23) passes the ball between Los Angeles Lakers center Tristan Thompson (9) and guard Troy Brown Jr. (7) in the fourth quarter during game two of the 2023 NBA playoffs at the Chase Center. / Cary Edmondson-Imagn Images
While the Golden State Warriors will likely not be adding another star-level player before the 2024-25 NBA season begins, it seems they are still looking for some rotational depth.

It was reported earlier this week by BSA Basketball CEO Arturs Kalnitis that his client Davis Bertans would by working out with Golden State ahead of the upcoming NBA season. While it was initially unclear if this meant the Warriors had signed Bertans to a training camp deal, a report from NBA insider Marc Stein revealed additional details:

“Dāvis Bertāns has been invited to work out for the Warriors as Golden State determines whether to extend a training camp invite to the Latvian sharpshooter, league sources tell @TheSteinLine. Rudy Gay earned a Warriors training camp invite last season after similar auditions."

In a new report from ESPN’s Kendra Andrews, it was revealed that Golden State will also work out veteran guard Troy Brown Jr. this week.

A six-year NBA veteran, Brown split last season between the Minnesota Timberwolves and Detroit Pistons.

Prior to last season, Brown played a career-high 76 games (45 starts) for the Los Angeles Lakers in 2022-23.

It sounds like this Brown situation is very similar to the Bertans one. Reportedly working out with Golden State, Brown could be a candidate for a training camp contract. 

As Andrews added, Brown’s workout is part of several veteran workouts the Warriors are hosting.

