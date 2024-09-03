New Update After Golden State Warriors Linked to Elite Three-Point Shooter
The Golden State Warriors are still looking for ways to improve their roster ahead of the 2024-25 NBA season. Still without an established second option, Golden State is hoping their role player additions can improve the team enough to make a playoff push in the Western Conference.
While NBA free agency has been quiet for weeks, it seems the Warriors may still be exploring the market for potential additions. In an Instagram story post from BSA Basketball CEO Arturs Kalnitis, the NBA agent shared that his client Davis Bertans will be with the Warriors ahead of this upcoming season.
“Davis Bertans will prepare for the upcoming season together with the [Golden State Warriors],” Kalnitis wrote. “Good luck in the Bay Area, DB.”
This was a vague post from Kalnitis, but it initially seemed reasonable to assume he was referencing a training camp deal for Bertans. The Warriors will host their training camp in Hawaii and play a preseason game against the LA Clippers there.
In an update on this situation, NBA insider Marc Stein revealed some clarity:
"Dāvis Bertāns has been invited to work out for the Warriors as Golden State determines whether to extend a training camp invite to the Latvian sharpshooter, league sources tell @TheSteinLine. Rudy Gay earned a Warriors training camp invite last season after similar auditions."
Bertans spent last season with the Oklahoma City Thunder and Charlotte Hornets, appearing in 43 total games.
A career 39.6 percent three-point shooter, Bertans is nicknamed the “Latvian Laser” for his elite ability beyond the arc.
Still just 31 years old, Bertans is hoping to continue what has been an eight-year NBA career. Limited in his ability to do much outside of three-point shooting, it will be interesting to see if Bertans can earn a roster spot.
Related Articles
Draymond Green's Reaction to Steph Curry's Incredible Shot in USA-France Goes Viral
Boston Celtics Legend Slams Steve Kerr for Controversial Jayson Tatum Decision
Caitlin Clark's Two-Word Reaction to Steph Curry's Performance in USA-France