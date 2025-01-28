Golden State Warriors Sign New Player After Lakers Game
The Golden State Warriors are expected to be active in trying to make a deal ahead of the NBA trade deadline, as Chicago's Nikola Vucevic has been rumored as a potential trade target for the 2022 NBA Champions. In addition, Golden State is reported to be willing to move off their expiring players as well as Buddy Hield if that's what it takes to land a key player.
Going back to Golden State's first trade this season, where they acquired Dennis Schröder from the Brooklyn Nets, they did free up one of the team's two-way contracts when they included Reece Beekman in the deal. Already having two of their three two-ways filled, the Warriors added their third and final spot earlier Tuesday.
Per Warriors PR: "SAN FRANCISCO -- The Golden State Warriors have signed forward Jackson Rowe to a two-way contract, it was announced today."
Rowe now joins Pat Spener and Quinten Post as Golden State's now three two-way contracts on the roster.
"In 23 games (all starts) with the Santa Cruz Warriors this season, Rowe is averaging 14.8 points, 7.7 rebounds, 2.8 assists, and 1.1 steals in 33.4 minutes per game. Overall, Rowe owns career averages of 13.2 points, 6.8 rebounds, 2.5 assists, 1.2 steals, and 1.1 blocks in 29.9 minutes in 72 games (42 starts) over two G League seasons with Santa Cruz. Rowe played internationally in France, Sweden, Canada, and Germany from 2020-2023 and has represented his home country of Canada on the Senior Men's National Basketball Team in 2023 and 2024."
Now, officially on a two-way, Rowe will be allowed to play up to 50 games in the regular season for Golden State but will not be eligible for the Warriors if they do qualify for the playoffs.
