New Report on Which Players Warriors Could Trade at Deadline
The Golden State Warriors made the first significant move of the NBA season when they sent the expiring contract of De'Anthony Melton and three second-round picks to the Brooklyn Nets in exchange for veteran guard Dennis Schröder and an additional second. While the move was made in hopes it would help Golden State's issues with closing games and the offense in general, that hasn't been the case.
Since acquiring Schröder, the Warriors have boasted a 7-11 record and could be looking to add another piece to their roster before the February 6th NBA trade deadline. Recently, The Athletic's Anthony Slater joined FanDuel TV's Run It Back to discuss what he knows about the team's plans going forward.
"I think especially with the partners on the other sides of these trades, they prefer expiring contracts just because it's mostly trying to get off money and draft picks," Slater said. "Gary Payton has a $9 million expiring, Kevon Looney is at $8 million expiring, Dennis Schroder... he can be re-traded, aggregated in a trade on February 5. His $13 million expiring, I could see him being in a deal. It has not worked well, he got put on the bench last night. Beyond that, Buddy Hield, some of these mid-tier contracts."
Slater also went on to add that Golden State doesn't have any plans to move off Jonathan Kuminga as they still see a high potential in the former Top 10 draft choice.
While Warriors fans might want to see the team make a splash acquisition by trading away young pieces, it appears as if the team is more focused on including their expiring contracts in a potential deal to lure another key player to the team.
