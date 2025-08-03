Warriors Star Jonathan Kuminga Makes Offseason Decision Amid Trade Turmoil
Jonathan Kuminga understands the idea of risk-reward.
As ongoing trade negotiations take place between his camp and the Golden State Warriors underscored by the forward's self-proclaimed stardom, he's remaining circumspect.
Per The Stein Line, Kuminga has returned home to the Congolese capital of Kinshasa, but has no intention to participate in FIBA's AfroBasket 2025 with the Democratic Republic of Congo's national team. Kuminga was listed on the squad's preliminary roster.
"I’m told Kuminga is not expected to play for his national team due to his ongoing restricted free agency stalemate with Golden State,” Stein wrote.
Stein's report differs from what African-based media has voiced regarding Kuminga's AfroBasket status, but given the obvious injury risk that comes with an offseason tournament with international rigor, Kuminga isn't likely keen on hurting his leverage.
"With no end in sight to Kuminga's ongoing restricted free agency stalemate with Golden State, playing international basketball this summer would come with obvious injury risk," Stein wrote.
Kuminga's Golden State Holdout
Kuminga played the fewest games of his career for the Golden State Warriors last season, but his production remained similar to his breakout the year prior.
Still, with the addition of Jimmy Butler III, his role isn't likely to grow into that of a star-caliber player with the Warriors.
Kuminga did fill a sizable role in Golden State prior to its postseason run, but he was relegated to the bench by Steve Kerr before Steph Curry's hamstring injury.
While there are several solutions to any possible "fit" issue, Kuminga would have to bide time before becoming a high impact player the likes of which he sees himself being, as reported early in extension and trade negotiations.
“Kuminga, league sources said, still has visions of becoming an All-Star," The Athletic's Anthony Slater wrote. "Not fitting into an ever-moving mid-tier rotation role. He wants to be a featured player in an NBA offense and chase the 20-point-and-beyond dreams he’s spent his life chasing.”
There is certainly room to grow for the forward before Kuminga can join the echelon of players he's negotiating like, but as the saga between both parties continues, the idea of him suiting up elsewhere is turning into a foregone conclusion.
It's a risk, and Kuminga has to hope there will reapable rewards.
