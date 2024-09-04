Inside The Warriors

Golden State Warriors Star Makes Big Change to Personal Appearance

This Warriors star is preparing for the 2024-25 NBA season

Joey Linn

Golden State Warriors forward Jonathan Kuminga (00) high fives guard Stephen Curry (30) and head coach Steve Kerr as a time out is called against the Atlanta Hawks during the fourth quarter at Chase Center.
Golden State Warriors forward Jonathan Kuminga (00) high fives guard Stephen Curry (30) and head coach Steve Kerr as a time out is called against the Atlanta Hawks during the fourth quarter at Chase Center. / Kelley L Cox-Imagn Images
In this story:

One of the biggest reasons the Golden State Warriors have not acquired an established co-star for Steph Curry is because of their belief in Jonathan Kuminga. Showing flashes last season of who the Warriors hope he can become, Kuminga averaged 17.2 points and 5.2 rebounds on 53.1 percent shooting in 46 starts. 

The Warriors went 27-19 in these games, as they were able to find some success with Kuminga in the starting lineup. Unwilling to include the 2021 7th overall pick in any trades this summer, the Warriors are heavily reliant on him taking another step forward this NBA season.

Kuminga went viral last season after making a change to his personal appearance, getting a haircut that caught the attention of many fans. Some even tracked Kuminga’s stats before and after the haircut, noticing an increase in production with the new look.

In recent photos shared by @__eyeg on Instagram, Kuminga was seen rocking blonde hair and a blonde goatee.

This new look for Kuminga is an even bigger change than the haircut he got last season:

Several comments reacted to Kuminga’s new look.

Via simrah.awan: In his blonde era 🔥

Via amandabobanda: Remember what happened the last time JK changed his hair? The league is on notice

Via taelorann11: He changed the hair, he coming 😤

Jonathan Kuminga
Golden State Warriors forward Jonathan Kuminga (00) passes against the Minnesota Timberwolves in the fourth quarter at Target Center. / Brad Rempel-Imagn Images

As fans have pointed out, Kuminga improved his play after last season’s hair change, so perhaps this new look elevates his game even more.

Related Articles

Draymond Green's Reaction to Steph Curry's Incredible Shot in USA-France Goes Viral

Boston Celtics Legend Slams Steve Kerr for Controversial Jayson Tatum Decision

Caitlin Clark's Two-Word Reaction to Steph Curry's Performance in USA-France

Published
Joey Linn

JOEY LINN

Title: Credentialed writer covering the NBA for Sports Illustrated's FanNation Email: joeylinn52@gmail.com Education: Communication Studies degree from Biola University Location: Los Angeles, California Expertise: NBA analysis and reporting Experience: Joey Linn is a credentialed writer covering the NBA for Sports Illustrated's FanNation. Covering the LA Clippers independently in 2018, then for Fansided and 213Hoops from 2019-2021, Joey joined Sports Illustrated's FanNation to cover the Clippers after the 2020-21 season. Graduating from Biola University in 2022 with a Communication Studies degree, Joey served as Biola's play-by-play announcer for their basketball, baseball, softball, and soccer teams during his time in school. Joey's work on Biola's broadcasts, combined with his excellence in the classroom, earned him the Outstanding Communication Studies Student of the year award in 2022. Joey covers the NBA full-time across multiple platforms, primarily serving as a credentialed Clippers beat writer.

Home/News