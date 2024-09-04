Golden State Warriors Star Makes Big Change to Personal Appearance
One of the biggest reasons the Golden State Warriors have not acquired an established co-star for Steph Curry is because of their belief in Jonathan Kuminga. Showing flashes last season of who the Warriors hope he can become, Kuminga averaged 17.2 points and 5.2 rebounds on 53.1 percent shooting in 46 starts.
The Warriors went 27-19 in these games, as they were able to find some success with Kuminga in the starting lineup. Unwilling to include the 2021 7th overall pick in any trades this summer, the Warriors are heavily reliant on him taking another step forward this NBA season.
Kuminga went viral last season after making a change to his personal appearance, getting a haircut that caught the attention of many fans. Some even tracked Kuminga’s stats before and after the haircut, noticing an increase in production with the new look.
In recent photos shared by @__eyeg on Instagram, Kuminga was seen rocking blonde hair and a blonde goatee.
This new look for Kuminga is an even bigger change than the haircut he got last season:
Several comments reacted to Kuminga’s new look.
Via simrah.awan: In his blonde era 🔥
Via amandabobanda: Remember what happened the last time JK changed his hair? The league is on notice
Via taelorann11: He changed the hair, he coming 😤
As fans have pointed out, Kuminga improved his play after last season’s hair change, so perhaps this new look elevates his game even more.
