Golden State Warriors vs Charlotte Hornets Injury Report
The Golden State Warriors are playing their last game at home on Tuesday night against the Charlotte Hornets before they hit the road for the next five games.
Tuesday night's game will be the first of two meetings between the Hornets this regular season. The Warriors currently hold a three-game winning streak over the Hornets. Since the Jimmy Butler trade, the Golden State Warriors have gone 5-1 overall. They've already avenged their lone loss against the Dallas Mavericks, too.
With the way the Warriors are rolling, they will be looking to push both their winning streak against the Hornets and their active streak to four games on Tuesday night.
The Warriors are coming into the game with three players listed on their injury report: Jonathan Kuminga, Taran Armstrong, and Trayce Jackson-Davis.
Jonathan Kuminga is OUT as he continues to deal with a right ankle sprain.
Taran Armstrong is out as he is not with the team, and Trayce Jackson-Davis is out with an illness. Steph Curry and Jimmy Butler are both listed as available.
The Hornets have seven players listed on their injury report: LaMelo Ball, DaQuan Jeffries, Tre Mann, Brandon Miller, Josh Okogie, Tidjane Salaun, and Grant Williams.
LaMelo Ball is out due to right ankle injury management.
DaQuan Jeffries is out with a left knee effusion, Tre Mann is out with a disc herniation, Brandon Miller is out with right wrist ligament repair, Josh Okogie is out with a left hamstring strain, Tidjane Salaun is out with a right ankle sprain, and Grant Williams is out with a right ACL repair.
The Golden State Warriors and Charlotte Hornets will face off Tuesday at 10:00 p.m. EST.
