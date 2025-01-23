Golden State Warriors vs Chicago Bulls Injury Report
The Golden State Warriors are hosting the Chicago Bulls for the first meeting between these two teams this season.
The Warriors are coming off a disappointing loss last night to the Sacramento Kings and have fallen below .500, which means the Warriors will be pulling out all the stops to win tonight and break even - or so the fans hope.
The Warriors have eight players listed on their injury report: Steph Curry, Draymond Green, Kyle Anderson, Trayce Jackson-Davis, Jonathan Kuminga, Moses Moody, Gary Payton II, and Lindy Waters III.
Steph Curry is questionable due to bilateral knee injury management.
Draymond Green is out due to a left calf strain.
Kyle Anderson is out, Trayce Jackson-Davis is questionable, Jonathan Kuminga is out, Moses Moody is probable, Gary Payton II is probable, and Lindy Waters III is questionable.
The Bulls have seven players listed on their injury report: Ayo Dosunmu, Coby White, Torrey Craig, Chris Duarte, E.J. Liddell, Emanuel Miller, and Adam Sanogo.
Ayo Dosunmu is questionable with a right soleus strain, Coby White is questionable with right ankle soreness, Torrey Craig is out with a right ankle sprain, Chris Duarte is out due to personal reasons, E.J. Liddell is out due to his two-way G League contract, Emanuel Miller is out due to his two-way contract, and Adam Sanogo is also out due to his two-way contract.
The Golden State Warriors and Chicago Bulls will face off tonight at 10:00 p.m. EST.
