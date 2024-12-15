Golden State Warriors vs Dallas Mavericks Injury Report
The Golden State Warriors are hosting the Dallas Mavericks for the second time this season, in what will be a highly anticipated matchup. The Warriors were able to rally in the fourth quarter of the last time these teams faced off, behind Steph Curry's game-high 37 points, including the last 12 points the Warriors scored. The Warriors will be looking to take home their second win today; however, a few key names will be game-time decisions for the Warriors.
The Warriors have five players listed on their injury report: Steph Curry, Andrew Wiggins, De'Anthony Melton, Moses Moody, and Gui Santos. Steph Curry is currently listed as questionable with right cervical facet inflammation, Andrew Wiggins is questionable with right adductor tightness, De'Anthony Melton is out with left ACL surgery, Moses Moody is out with left knee patellar tendinopathy, and Gui Santos is questionable as he is out on G League assignment.
The Mavericks also have five players on their report: Dante Exum, Jaden Hardy, Maxi Kleber, Naji Marshall, and Brandon Williams. Dante Exum is out with right wrist surgery, Jaden Hardy is out with a right ankle sprain, Maxi Kleber is out with a rib fracture, Naji Marshall is out due to an illness, and Brandon Williams is out with a right thumb sprain.
The Golden State Warriors and the Dallas Mavericks will face off at 8:30 p.m. EST.
Related Articles
NBA Legend Charles Barkley's Harsh Statement on Golden State Warriors
Lakers and Warriors Reportedly Have Trade Interest in $90M NBA Champion