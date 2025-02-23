Golden State Warriors vs Dallas Mavericks Injury Report
The Golden State Warriors are hosting Klay Thompson and the Dallas Mavericks on Sunday afternoon.
This will be the fourth and final meeting of the regular season between the two teams. The Warriors are currently down in the season series 1-2. However, the Golden State Warriors are a much different team since trading for Jimmy Butler. The team has gone 4-1 in their last five games, recently dismantling the Sacramento Kings.
The Warriors will need to do their best to contain Kyrie in Sunday's game as the Mavericks will be down key players.
The Warriors have a clean injury report with one player listed: Jonathan Kuminga.
Jonathan Kuminga remains OUT as he continues to deal with a right ankle sprain.
The Mavericks have seven players listed on their injury report: Anthony Davis, Daniel Gafford, Dereck Lively II, P.J. Washington, Caleb Martin, and Dwight Powell.
Anthony Davis is OUT with a left adductor strain that he suffered in his first appearance with the Mavericks.
Daniel Gafford is OUT with a right knee sprain.
Dereck Lively II is out with a right ankle stress fracture, P.J. Washington is questionable with a right ankle sprain, Caleb Martin is out with a right hip sprain, and Dwight Powell is doubtful with a right hip strain.
The Golden State Warriors and Dallas Mavericks will face off Sunday at 3:30 p.m. EST.
Related Articles
NBA Trade Idea Sends Former 2x All-Star to Golden State Warriors
Draymond Green Reveals True Feelings on NBA Basketball