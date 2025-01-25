Golden State Warriors vs Los Angeles Lakers Injury Report
The Golden State Warriors are hosting the Los Angeles Lakers for the second time this season after losing their first encounter on Christmas day.
On Christmas, the Warriors unfortunately fell to the Lakers with a final score of 115-113. Steph Curry led the Warriors with 38 points on 56% field goal shooting and hit the game-tying three-pointer with seven seconds left in the game. Austin Reaves, however, killed the momentum of the Curry three with his game-winning layup.
The Warriors will be looking for retribution tonight, but they have a few key players listed on the injury report that could hamper their chances. The Warriors have five players listed: Draymond Green, Andrew Wiggins, Jonathan Kuminga, Gary Payton II, and Brandin Podziemski.
Draymond Green is listed as OUT as he deals with a left calf strain.
Andrew Wiggins is listed as PROBABLE while he deals with bilateral lower back soreness.
Jonathan Kuminga is out with a right ankle sprain, Gary Payton II is probable with an illness, and Brandin Podziemski is probable with right abdominal injury management.
The Lakers have five players listed on the report: LeBron James, Anthony Davis, Bronny James, Jalen Hood-Schifino, and Christian Wood.
LeBron James is listed as PROBABLE with left foot injury management.
Anthony Davis is listed as PROBABLE with right calf soreness.
Bronny James is out on G League assignment, Jalen Hood-Schifino is out with a left hamstring strain, and Christian Wood is out with left knee surgery recovery.
The Golden State Warriors and Los Angeles Lakers will face off on Saturday at 8:30 p.m. EST.
Related Articles
NBA Trade Idea Sends Former 2x All-Star to Golden State Warriors
WNBA Star Goes Viral With Caitlin Clark, Steph Curry Statement