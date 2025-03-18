Golden State Warriors vs Milwaukee Bucks Injury Report
The Golden State Warriors are playing their second game in two nights on Tuesday night, with the Milwaukee Bucks coming to the Chase Center.
Tuesday's game will be the second and final meeting of the regular season between the two teams. The Warriors were able to take the win in their first matchup on February 10, ending in a final score of 125-110.
Steph Curry put on a show totaling 38 points, 6 rebounds, and 4 assists on 50/38/89 shooting splits, helping the Warriors build separation with the Bucks in the fourth quarter.
The Warriors have four players listed on their injury report: Steph Curry, Brandin Podziemski, Gary Payton II, and Quinten Post.
Steph Curry is listed as out due to rest. He mentioned on Monday that he was dealing with back issues.
Brandin Podziemski has been upgraded from out to questionable.
Gary Payton II is listed as available with a bilateral nasal bone fracture and Quinten Post is questionable with right ankle impingement.
The Bucks have five players listed on their injury report: Giannis Antetokounmpo, Damian Lillard, Bobby Portis, Jericho Sims, and Gary Trent Jr.
Giannis Antetokounmpo is currently listed as PROBABLE with right patella tendinopathy.
Damian Lillard is listed as PROBABLE with right groin soreness.
Bobby Portis is out due to a league suspension, Jericho Sims is out due to a right thumb UCL sprain, and Gary Trent Jr. is probable with left patella tendinopathy.
The Golden State Warriors and Milwaukee Bucks will face off at 10:00 p.m. EST.
