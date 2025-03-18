Inside The Warriors

Golden State Warriors vs Milwaukee Bucks Injury Report

Multiple superstar players are listed on the Golden State Warriors vs Milwaukee Bucks injury report

Farbod Esnaashari

Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry (30) passes the ball between Milwaukee Bucks forward Bobby Portis (9) and forward Giannis Antetokounmpo (34) in the third quarter at the Chase Center. Mandatory Credit: Cary Edmondson-Imagn Images
Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry (30) passes the ball between Milwaukee Bucks forward Bobby Portis (9) and forward Giannis Antetokounmpo (34) in the third quarter at the Chase Center. Mandatory Credit: Cary Edmondson-Imagn Images / Cary Edmondson-Imagn Images
The Golden State Warriors are playing their second game in two nights on Tuesday night, with the Milwaukee Bucks coming to the Chase Center.

Tuesday's game will be the second and final meeting of the regular season between the two teams. The Warriors were able to take the win in their first matchup on February 10, ending in a final score of 125-110.

Steph Curry put on a show totaling 38 points, 6 rebounds, and 4 assists on 50/38/89 shooting splits, helping the Warriors build separation with the Bucks in the fourth quarter.

The Warriors have four players listed on their injury report: Steph Curry, Brandin Podziemski, Gary Payton II, and Quinten Post.

Steph Curry is listed as out due to rest. He mentioned on Monday that he was dealing with back issues.

Brandin Podziemski has been upgraded from out to questionable.

Golden State Warriors guard Brandin Podziemski
Mar 6, 2025; Brooklyn, New York, USA; Golden State Warriors guard Brandin Podziemski (2) drives to the basket in the first quarter against the Brooklyn Nets at Barclays Center. Mandatory Credit: Wendell Cruz-Imagn Images / Wendell Cruz-Imagn Images

Gary Payton II is listed as available with a bilateral nasal bone fracture and Quinten Post is questionable with right ankle impingement.

The Bucks have five players listed on their injury report: Giannis Antetokounmpo, Damian Lillard, Bobby Portis, Jericho Sims, and Gary Trent Jr.

Giannis Antetokounmpo is currently listed as PROBABLE with right patella tendinopathy.

Milwaukee Bucks forward Giannis Antetokounmpo
Mar 16, 2025; Milwaukee, Wisconsin, USA; Milwaukee Bucks forward Giannis Antetokounmpo (34) makes a shot in the fourth quarter against the Oklahoma City Thunder at Fiserv Forum. Mandatory Credit: Benny Sieu-Imagn Images / Benny Sieu-Imagn Images

Damian Lillard is listed as PROBABLE with right groin soreness.

Milwaukee Bucks guard Damian Lillard
Mar 11, 2025; Indianapolis, Indiana, USA; Milwaukee Bucks guard Damian Lillard (0) shoots the ball while Indiana Pacers center Myles Turner (33) defends in the second half at Gainbridge Fieldhouse. Mandatory Credit: Trevor Ruszkowski-Imagn Images / Trevor Ruszkowski-Imagn Images

Bobby Portis is out due to a league suspension, Jericho Sims is out due to a right thumb UCL sprain, and Gary Trent Jr. is probable with left patella tendinopathy.

The Golden State Warriors and Milwaukee Bucks will face off at 10:00 p.m. EST.

Published
