Golden State Warriors vs Minnesota Timberwolves Injury Report
After a much-needed win against the Houston Rockets last night, the Golden State Warriors have another challenge against the streaking Minnesota Timberwolves on the second night of a back-to-back tonight. The Timberwolves have recently found their swagger again and are on a three-game winning streak.
The Warriors have have six players listed on their injury report: Steph Curry, Draymond Green, Andrew Wiggins, De'Anthony Melton, Gary Payton II, and Gui Santos.
Steph Curry is probable with patellofemoral pain in his bilateral knee, Draymond Green is probable with left calf tightness, Andrew Wiggins is questionable with right ankle impingement, De'Aanthony Melton is out with left ACL surgery, Gary Payton II is probable with left knee inflammation, and Gui Santos is out with a G League assignment.
The Minnesota Timberwolves have five players listed on their injury report: Jaylen Clark, Rob Dillingham, Jesse Edwards, Joe Ingles, and Leonard Miller.
Jaylen Clark is out with a G League two-way, Rob Dillingham is out with a right ankle sprain, Jesse Edwards is out with a G League two-way, Joe Ingles is out with a left soleus strain, and Leonard Miller is out with a G League assignment. Anthony Edwards, Rudy Gobert, and Julius Randle are all listed as available against the Warriors.
The Golden State Warriors and Minnesota Timberwolves face off at 10:00 p.m. EST tonight.
Related Articles
WNBA Star Goes Viral With Caitlin Clark, Steph Curry Statement
NBA Admits Big Missed Call in Warriors-Celtics Game