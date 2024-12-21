Golden State Warriors vs Minnesota Timberwolves Injury Report
After suffering a historic 51-point loss against the Memphis Grizzlies on Thursday night, the Golden State Warriors have a stiff opponent in the Minnesota Timberwolves tonight. Similar to the Warriors, the Timberwolves are fresh off of their own embarrassing loss and desperately need to win tonight as well.
The Warriors have only one player listed on their injury report and that is Moses Moody. Moses Moody is probable with left knee patellar tendonopathy. Steph Curry, Draymond Green, and Dennis Schroder are all listed as available against the Minnesota Timberwolves.
The Minnesota Timberwolves have five players listed on their injury report: Jaylen Clark, Jesse Edwards, Joe Ingles, Leonard Miller, and Daishen Nix.
Jaylen Clark, Jesse Edwards, Leonard Miller, and Daishen Nix are all listed as out due to being in the G League. The only player on the team with an actual injury is Joe Ingles, who is out with a left soleus strain.
In terms of health, tonight's game is one of the most healthy games being slated to play tonight. Both teams have all of their core players available and key bench players available. Simply put, there's no excuse for either team that loses tonight.
Both the Golden State Warriors and Minnesota Timberwolves need to win tonight, but only one will. The two teams face off at 8:00 p.m. EST tonight.
