Golden State Warriors vs New York Knicks Injury Report

One major name is listed on the Golden State Warriors vs New York Knicks injury report

New York Knicks forward Precious Achiuwa (5) blocks a three point shot by Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry (30) in front of Knicks guard Jalen Brunson (11) during the third quarter at Madison Square Garden. Mandatory Credit: Brad Penner-Imagn Images
The red-hot Golden State Warriors are hosting the New York Knicks in a marquee
Saturday matchup.

This will be the second and final meeting of the regular season between the two teams. The Warriors were able to secure the win in their previous matchup, ending in a final score of 114-102. It was a tightly contested game until midway through the fourth quarter when the Warriors were able to hold the Knicks scoreless for three minutes.

Steph Curry led the way for the Warriors, totaling 28 points, 7 rebounds, 9 assists, and 2 steals on 48/56/100 shooting splits.

The Warriors are coming into the game with a fairly clean injury report containing two players: Gary Payton II and Brandin Podziemski.

Gary Payton II is available with a bilateral nasal bone fracture and will require a facemask and Brandin Podziemski is out with a bilateral lower back strain.

The Knicks have five players listed on their injury report: Jalen Brunson, Pacome Dadiet, Ariel Hukporti, Kevin McCullar Jr., and Delon Wright.

Jalen Brunson is OUT with a right ankle sprain.

Jalen Brunson of the Knicks
New York Knicks guard Jalen Brunson (11) watches his shot against the Miami Heat during the first quarter at Kaseya Center. Mandatory Credit: Sam Navarro-Imagn Images / Sam Navarro-Imagn Images

Pacome Dadiet is questionable as he is on a G League assignment, Ariel Hukporti is out due to left knee meniscus surgery, Kevin McCullar Jr. is out due to his two-way contract, and Delon Wright is questionable with an illness.

The Golden State Warriors and New York Knicks will face off at 8:30 p.m. EST

