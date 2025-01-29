Golden State Warriors vs Oklahoma City Thunder Injury Report
The Golden State Warriors are continuing their six-game homestand Wednesday night, against the red-hot Oklahoma City Thunder.
This will be the third and final time these teams will meet this regular season. Currently, the season series is split 1-1 and the winner of this contest will hold the tiebreaker as they only play three times this season.
Their last meeting was a closely contested game in the 4th quarter that ended in a 105-101 win for the Thunder. Shai Gilgeous-Alexander was the leading scorer with 35 points, however, the Warriors were missing their superstar, Steph Curry.
The Warriors are playing on the second night of a back-to-back, with Tuesday night's game against the Utah Jazz ending in a Warriors win without Steph Curry available. In Curry's absence, the team stepped up and had five players score in double digits.
The Warriors have three players listed on their injury report: Steph Curry, Draymond Green, and Jonathan Kuminga.
Steph Curry is listed as probable with bilateral knee injury management.
Draymond Green is listed as out with a left calf strain and Jonathan Kuminga is out with a right ankle sprain.
The Thunder have four players listed on the injury report: Chet Holmgren, Ajay Mitchell, Nikola Topic, and Dillon Jones.
Chet Holmgren is OUT as he continues to deal with a right iliac wing fracture.
Ajay Mitchell is out with a right great toe surgery, Nikola Topic is out with left knee surgery, and Dillon Jones is out as he is on a G League assignment.
The Golden State Warriors and Oklahoma City Thunder will face off Wednesday at 10:00 p.m. EST.
Related Articles
NBA Trade Idea Sends Former 2x All-Star to Golden State Warriors
WNBA Star Goes Viral With Caitlin Clark, Steph Curry Statement