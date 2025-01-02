Golden State Warriors vs Philadelphia 76ers Injury Report
The Golden State Warriors are hosting the new-look Philadelphia 76ers for the first time this season on Thursday night. Last season, the Warriors were able to sweep the season series against Philadelphia.
The 76ers will be on the second night of a back-to-back, where they just suffered a very frustrating loss against the Sacramento Kings. Golden State has a significant rest advantage in this game, but still has several key contributors listed on the injury report.
The Warriors have five players listed on their injury report: Steph Curry, Draymond Green, Brandin Podziemski, Kyle Anderson, and Gary Payton II.
Steph Curry is currently questionable, having a right thumb sprain.
Draymond Green is probable with a left lower back contusion.
Brandin Podziemski is out with right abdominal tightness, Kyle Anderson is questionable with an illness, and Gary Payton II is out with a left calf strain.
The Philadelphia 76ers have five players listed on their injury report: Joel Embiid, Kelly Oubre Jr., Andre Drummond, KJ Martin, and Jared McCain.
Joel Embiid is currently questionable with a left foot sprain. Embiid has only played in 11 games this season, but has averaged 23.7 points, 7 rebounds, and 3.8 assists in those games.
Kelly Oubre Jr. is out and will miss his second straight game with a left-hand sprain, Andre Drummond is out with a left toe sprain, KJ Martin is out with a left foot stress reaction, and Jared McCain is out due to left knee meniscus surgery.
The Golden State Warriors and Philadelphia 76ers will face off tonight at 10:00 p.m. EST.
