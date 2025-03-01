Golden State Warriors vs Philadelphia 76ers Injury Report
The Golden State Warriors are continuing their five-game road trip with a stop in Philadelphia where they take on the struggling 76ers.
Saturday's game will be the second and final meeting between the two teams this season. The Warriors were able to secure the blowout 139-105 victory in their last meetings. Golden State led from the very first buzzer to the last. Steph Curry led the way with 30 points, 6 rebounds, and 10 assists on 73/100/0 shooting splits.
The Warriors have three players listed on their injury report: Jimmy Butler III, Jonathan Kuminga, and Yuri Collins.
Jimmy Butler III is currently listed as QUESTIONABLE with a right mid back spasm.
Jonathan Kuminga is out with a right ankle sprain and Yuri Collins is out on G League assignment.
the 76ers have five players listed on the injury report: Joel Embiid, Paul George, Eric Gordon, Kyle Lowry, and Jared McCain.
Joel Embiid is OUT with left knee injury management and has been ruled out for the remainder of the season.
Paul George is AVAILABLE but will be using a left finger splint.
Eric Gordon is out due to right wrist surgery, Kyle Lowry is out with right hip injury management, and Jared McCain is out with left knee meniscus surgery.
The Golden State Warriors and Philadelphia 76ers will face off Saturday at 8:30 p.m. EST.
