Golden State Warriors vs Sacramento Kings Injury Report
The Golden State Warriors are visiting the state's capital today to take on the Sacramento Kings for the second time this season. Not only will the Warriors be looking to bounce back after the 40-point loss they suffered at the hands of the Boston Celtics, but they will be looking for revenge from their 30-point loss to the Kings when they last faced off on January 5th.
During their January encounter, Steph Curry did his best to help carry the scoring load for the Warriors with 26 points on 50/50/100 shooting splits, but it wasn't enough to propel the Warriors past the high-scoring Kings starters.
The Warriors will have four players listed on the injury report today: Draymond Green, Jonathan Kuminga, Kyle Anderson, and Brandin Podziemski.
Draymond Green is listed as out as he deals with a left calf strain.
Jonathan Kuminga is out with a right ankle sprain, Kyle Anderson is out with left gluteal bursitis, and Brandin Podziemski is out due to right abdominal injury management.
The Kings are coming into today's game with a clean injury report with three players listed but none are injured: Isaiah Crawford, Colby Jones, and Isaac Jones. All three players are out due to either their two-way G League contract or out on G League assignment.
The Golden State Warriors and Sacramento Kings will face off tonight at 10:00 p.m. EST.
