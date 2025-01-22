Inside The Warriors

Golden State Warriors vs Sacramento Kings Injury Report

The Golden State Warriors desperately need a statement win against the Sacramento Kings

Farbod Esnaashari

Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry (30) laughs with Sacramento Kings guard De'Aaron Fox (5) after scoring during the second quarter at Golden 1 Center. Mandatory Credit: Ed Szczepanski-Imagn Images
Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry (30) laughs with Sacramento Kings guard De'Aaron Fox (5) after scoring during the second quarter at Golden 1 Center. Mandatory Credit: Ed Szczepanski-Imagn Images / Ed Szczepanski-Imagn Images
In this story:

The Golden State Warriors are visiting the state's capital today to take on the Sacramento Kings for the second time this season. Not only will the Warriors be looking to bounce back after the 40-point loss they suffered at the hands of the Boston Celtics, but they will be looking for revenge from their 30-point loss to the Kings when they last faced off on January 5th.

During their January encounter, Steph Curry did his best to help carry the scoring load for the Warriors with 26 points on 50/50/100 shooting splits, but it wasn't enough to propel the Warriors past the high-scoring Kings starters.

The Warriors will have four players listed on the injury report today: Draymond Green, Jonathan Kuminga, Kyle Anderson, and Brandin Podziemski.

Draymond Green is listed as out as he deals with a left calf strain.

Jonathan Kuminga is out with a right ankle sprain, Kyle Anderson is out with left gluteal bursitis, and Brandin Podziemski is out due to right abdominal injury management.

Draymond Green of the Warriors
Golden State Warriors forward Draymond Green (23) reacts after scoring a basket against tSacramento Kings forward/guard DeMar DeRozan (10) during the first quarter at Chase Center. Mandatory Credit: Kelley L Cox-Imagn Images / Kelley L Cox-Imagn Images

The Kings are coming into today's game with a clean injury report with three players listed but none are injured: Isaiah Crawford, Colby Jones, and Isaac Jones. All three players are out due to either their two-way G League contract or out on G League assignment.

The Golden State Warriors and Sacramento Kings will face off tonight at 10:00 p.m. EST.

Related Articles

NBA Trade Idea Sends Former 2x All-Star to Golden State Warriors

WNBA Star Goes Viral With Caitlin Clark, Steph Curry Statement

NBA Admits Big Missed Call in Warriors-Celtics Game

Published
Farbod Esnaashari
FARBOD ESNAASHARI

12-year NBA veteran that's covered the league on Sports Illustrated, Forbes, Bleacher Report, and ESPN

Home/News