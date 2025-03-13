Golden State Warriors vs Sacramento Kings Injury Report
Thursday night, the Golden State Warriors are hosting their cross-town rivals, the Sacramento Kings. For Warriors fans, it marks the day that Jonathan Kuminga is expected to return from a two-month absence.
This will be the fourth and final meeting of the regular season between the two teams. Currently, the Warriors are down in the season series 1-2, which should provide extra motivation to grab a win Thursday night.
The Warriors blew out the Kings in their most recent meeting, ending in a final score of 132-108. It was a tightly contested first quarter, but the Warriors blew the game open in the second quarter and never looked back from then on out.
The Warriors are coming into the game with a fairly clean report containing three players: Jonathan Kuminga, Gary Payton II, and Brandin Podziemski.
Jonathan Kuminga is currently listed as PROBABLE with a right ankle sprain but is expected to make his return on Thursday.
Gary Payton II is available but dealing with a bilateral nasal bone fracture and will require a facemask, and Brandin Podziemski is out with a bilateral lower back strain.
The Kings have four players listed on their injury report: Domantas Sabonis, Mason Jones, Skal Labissiere, and Jake LaRavia.
Domantas Sabonis is QUESTIONABLE with a left hamstring strain.
Mason Jones is out due to his two-way contract, Skal Labissiere is out on G League assignment, and Jake LaRavia is questionable with right knee soreness.
The Golden State Warriors and Sacramento Kings will face off at 10:00 p.m. EST.
