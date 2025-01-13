Golden State Warriors vs Toronto Raptors Injury Report
The Golden State Warriors continue their road trip tonight in Toronto, where they're hoping to gain some momentum against the Raptors.
Today will be the first of two times the Warriors will meet the Raptors this season. In the last eight meetings between the two teams, The Warriors have won five times.
The Warriors desperately need win tonight, now only hovering with a record of 19-19 after starting the season 12-3. The Raptors have lost the last five games in a row and it's a real moment that the Warriors need to capitalize on.
The Warriors will again look to Curry to lead the way in today's game due to a few players listed on the injury report. Golden State has four players listed on the injury report: Draymond Green, Jonathan Kuminga, Gary Payton II, and Brandin Podziemski.
Draymond Green is currently listed as questionable with an injury to his left L5-S1 disc in his back.
Jonathan Kuminga is out due to a right ankle sprain.
Gary Payton II is out with a left calf strain, and Brandin Podziemski is out due to right abdominal injury management.
The Raptors are coming into today's game with no players listed on the injury report.
The Golden State Warriors and Toronto Raptors will face off tonight at 7:30 p.m. EST.
Related Articles
WNBA Star Goes Viral With Caitlin Clark, Steph Curry Statement
NBA Admits Big Missed Call in Warriors-Celtics Game'