Golden State Warriors vs Toronto Raptors Injury Report
The Golden State Warriors are wrapping up their seven-game homestand on Thursday night against the Toronto Raptors. The Warriors have currently gone 5-1 during this stretch and will be looking to finish strong.
This will be the second and final meeting of the regular season between the two teams. Golden State fell short in their last meeting, in a highly contested game that saw the Warriors go scoreless for the final 2 minutes and 34 seconds of the game.
Steph Curry led the way for the Warriors with 26 points, 7 rebounds, and 7 assists on 53/40/100 shooting splits.
The Warriors are coming into the game with only one player listed on their injury report, and that is Gary Payton II who is questionable with left knee soreness.
Steph Curry is listed as available.
The Raptors have six players listed on their injury report: RJ Barrett, Ulrich Chomche, Gradey Dick, Brandon Ingram, Jared Rhoden, and Ja'Kobe Walter.
RJ Barrett is out with rest.
Ulrich Chomche is out with a right knee proximal MCL tear, Gradey Dick is out with a right knee bone bruise, Gradey Dick is out with a right knee bone bruise, Brandon Ingram is out with a left ankle sprain, Jared Rhoden is out with a G League two-way, and Ja'Kobe Walter is out with a right hip flexor.
The Golden State Warriors and Toronto Raptors will face off at 10:00 p.m. EST.
