Inside The Warriors

Golden State Warriors vs Toronto Raptors Injury Report

The Golden State Warriors have a major advantage over the Toronto Raptors

Farbod Esnaashari

Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry (30) defends against Toronto Raptors forward RJ Barrett (9) during the second half at Chase Center. Mandatory Credit: John Hefti-Imagn Images
Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry (30) defends against Toronto Raptors forward RJ Barrett (9) during the second half at Chase Center. Mandatory Credit: John Hefti-Imagn Images / John Hefti-Imagn Images
In this story:

The Golden State Warriors are wrapping up their seven-game homestand on Thursday night against the Toronto Raptors. The Warriors have currently gone 5-1 during this stretch and will be looking to finish strong.

This will be the second and final meeting of the regular season between the two teams. Golden State fell short in their last meeting, in a highly contested game that saw the Warriors go scoreless for the final 2 minutes and 34 seconds of the game.

Steph Curry led the way for the Warriors with 26 points, 7 rebounds, and 7 assists on 53/40/100 shooting splits.

The Warriors are coming into the game with only one player listed on their injury report, and that is Gary Payton II who is questionable with left knee soreness.

Steph Curry is listed as available.

Golden State Warriors guard Steph Curry
Mar 17, 2025; San Francisco, California, USA; Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry (30) smiles over his shoulder during warm ups before the game against the Denver Nuggets at Chase Center. Mandatory Credit: Kelley L Cox-Imagn Images / Kelley L Cox-Imagn Images

The Raptors have six players listed on their injury report: RJ Barrett, Ulrich Chomche, Gradey Dick, Brandon Ingram, Jared Rhoden, and Ja'Kobe Walter.

RJ Barrett is out with rest.

Toronto Raptors guard RJ Barrett
Feb 25, 2025; Toronto, Ontario, CAN; Toronto Raptors guard RJ Barrett (9) dribbles the ball up court against the Boston Celtics during the fourth quarter at the Scotiabank Arena. Mandatory Credit: Nick Turchiaro-Imagn Images / Nick Turchiaro-Imagn Images

Ulrich Chomche is out with a right knee proximal MCL tear, Gradey Dick is out with a right knee bone bruise, Gradey Dick is out with a right knee bone bruise, Brandon Ingram is out with a left ankle sprain, Jared Rhoden is out with a G League two-way, and Ja'Kobe Walter is out with a right hip flexor.

The Golden State Warriors and Toronto Raptors will face off at 10:00 p.m. EST.

Related Articles

NBA Trade Idea Sends Former 2x All-Star to Golden State Warriors

Draymond Green Reveals True Feelings on NBA Basketball

Steph Curry's Half Court Buzzer-Beater in Warriors-Magic Goes Viral

Published
Farbod Esnaashari
FARBOD ESNAASHARI

12-year NBA veteran that's covered the league on Sports Illustrated, Forbes, Bleacher Report, and ESPN

Home/News