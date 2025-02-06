Harsh Report on Kevin Durant Rejecting Warriors Trade
Even though Kevin Durant won back-to-back championships with the Golden State Warriors and went to three straight NBA Finals, he reportedly wanted nothing to do with a reunion at the trade deadline.
After reports stirred up this week about a potential reunion, they were quickly squashed within 24 hours as new reports came about Durant's disinterest.
According to a new report by Anthony Slater of The Athletic, the Warriors apparently underestimated the "coldness" Durant had toward the organization.
“At some point in the last several days, Stephen Curry had a conversation with Kevin Durant that convinced him a reunion was extremely unlikely, no matter how much the Golden State Warriors ownership group and front office collectively ‘underestimated’ Durant’s coldness toward a return, as one team source put it," Slater said.
Based on Slater's report, Durant seems to still have very harsh feelings toward his former organization. Not only did Durant want to stay in Phoenix, it sounds like specifically did not want to go to the Warriors.
Considering how much Durant was used as a scapegoat and not protected by the Warriors during his final year with the organization, it makes sense for him to still have hostility. Regardless, a Durant reunion with the Warriors would have made for some excellent basketball entertainment.
